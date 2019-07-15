Couple charged after MetroParks officer assaulted

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mill Creek MetroParks police officer who tried to cite a couple for swimming in the park about 7:20 p.m. Saturday had to be taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after she was kicked in the stomach.

Bond was set today in municipal court at 10 percent of $6,500 for Ashlee Huffman, 22, of Salem on charges of assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Her boyfriend, Brandon Warner, 21, of Salem, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drugs. His arraignment information is not yet available.

Reports said the officer spotted a moped on High Drive with no registration and when she spotted it she also found Huffman and Warner swimming in the water below.

The two became upset when they were told they would be cited for swimming in the park and having no registration and extra officers had to be called.

Huffman tried to leave and she had to he restrained, reports said. Reports said she kicked the officer when they tried to place her in a cruiser.

The officer appeared fine for a few minutes but almost collapsed. She was taken to the hospital for observation.

Warner had a marijuana cigar, reports said.