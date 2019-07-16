Cleveland Museum of Art to display Pablo Picasso exhibition in 2020


July 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Pablo Picasso’s artwork will be displayed on a large scale at the Cleveland Museum of Art for the first time in nearly two decades.

The museum will host the international traveling exhibition, “Picasso and Paper” from May 24 to Aug. 23, 2020.

Museum officials say the exhibition will be organized in partnership with London’s Royal Academy of Arts and the Musee national Picasso-Paris. The last time the Cleveland museum showcased a large-scale display of Picasso’s work was in 2001.

The upcoming exhibition will display over 300 works from throughout Picasso’s career. A museum release said it will highlight Picasso’s appreciation for the world around him and his desire to “manipulate diverse materials.”

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900