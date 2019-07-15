Bonds set for men who jumped mom's killer

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set today in municipal court for a pair of men accused of attacking their mother's killer Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony Dees, 30 and Jerome Stewart, 23, were each given a bond of 10 percent of $4,000 on a felony charge of obstructing official business and a misdemeanor assault.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and did not enter pleas on the felony.

Neither man has a prior criminal record.

Both men were arrested after attacking Dale William's, 62, as Williams was about to be sentenced for the June 15, 2017, shooting death of Elizabeth Stewart, 46, in rush hour traffic on Market Street.

Williams was sentenced today to 23 years to life in prison.