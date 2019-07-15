Bond set for accused Family Dollar store robber
YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $10,000 today in municipal court for a man accused of robbing the Glenwood Avenue Family Dollar with a knife.
Magistrate Anthony Sertick set the bond for Jonathan Stevens, 26, on a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Police said Steven's tried to use a knife to rob the store before running away.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 3, 2013 9:39 a.m.
Man accused of pulling knife on store clerk
- December 4, 2013 2:41 a.m.
Man charged in theft of diapers
- September 18, 2010 2:14 a.m.
Suspect in ATM, market robberies jailed
- January 26, 2012 midnight
No bond set for man accused in robbery
- October 23, 2001 midnight
Boardman store employee robbed
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.