Body of actor found, authorities believe

SELMA, Ore.

Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as “Seinfeld” and “Night Court.”

Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn’t heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was “almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear,” Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin’s whereabouts.

On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency cellphone ping. A resident located Levin’s car in a remote and almost impassable road Saturday. Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin’s dog. Crews searching steep and rugged terrain found the human remains.

There is a “high probability” the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday. The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin’s TV credits include “Alice,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” “Night Court” and “Seinfeld.” Levin also had roles in movies, including “The Golden Child,” “Annie Hall” and “This is Spinal Tap.”

‘Spider-Man’ keeps 1st place at box office

LOS ANGELES

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is celebrating another weekend at No. 1, but non-franchise fare continues to struggle at the box office. Fresh studio-released counterprograming such as the horror movie “Crawl” and the action-comedy “Stuber” barely made a dent in the web-slinger’s earnings, although there is a glimmer of hope in the independent world.

The “Spider-Man” sequel added $45.3 million in its second weekend, down only 51% according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its domestic total to $274.5 million. Globally, Sony Pictures’ “Far From Home” has already grossed $847 million.

Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” landed in second place with $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. It’s now earned $346.4 million from North American theaters.

But while the well-reviewed franchises are thriving, original newcomers are facing an uphill battle in wide-release.

“Crawl,” a thriller from Paramount Pictures, debuted in third with an estimated $12 million against a reported $13.5 million budget. Directed by Alexandre Aja, “Crawl” stars Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario as a father and daughter trapped in their home with a bunch of angry alligators during a hurricane. The R-rated pic has been was not screened for critics in advance, which usually signals a dud, but it has been surprisingly well-received by critics since opening.

“Stuber” and “Yesterday’ landed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

