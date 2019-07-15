Births


July 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Staci and Trevor Patterson, Leetonia, boy, July 13.

Danielle and Andrew Stewart, Youngstown, boy, July 13.

Ashley and Bradley Sell, Columbiana, boy, July 13.

