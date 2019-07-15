Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Staci and Trevor Patterson, Leetonia, boy, July 13.
Danielle and Andrew Stewart, Youngstown, boy, July 13.
Ashley and Bradley Sell, Columbiana, boy, July 13.
