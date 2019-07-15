apollo Moonwalkers
During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. The moonwalkers were:
Apollo 11 (1969)
Neil Armstrong; died in 2012.
Buzz Aldrin
Apollo 12 (1969)
Charles “Pete” Conrad; died in 1999.
Alan Bean; died in 2018.
Apollo 14 (1971)
Alan Shepard; died in 1998
Edgar Mitchell; died in 2016.
Apollo 15 (1971)
David Scott
James Irwin; died in 1991.
Apollo 16 (1972)
John Young; died in 2018.
Charles Duke
Apollo 17 (1972)
Eugene Cernan; died in 2017.
Harrison “Jack” Schmitt
Source: Associated Press
