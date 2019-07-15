apollo Moonwalkers


July 15, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. The moonwalkers were:

Apollo 11 (1969)

Neil Armstrong; died in 2012.

Buzz Aldrin

Apollo 12 (1969)

Charles “Pete” Conrad; died in 1999.

Alan Bean; died in 2018.

Apollo 14 (1971)

Alan Shepard; died in 1998

Edgar Mitchell; died in 2016.

Apollo 15 (1971)

David Scott

James Irwin; died in 1991.

Apollo 16 (1972)

John Young; died in 2018.

Charles Duke

Apollo 17 (1972)

Eugene Cernan; died in 2017.

Harrison “Jack” Schmitt

Source: Associated Press

