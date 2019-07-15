Agenda Tuesday

Craig Beach Village Council Safety Committee, 7 p.m., municipal building, 1538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Hubbard Township trustees, special meeting in executive session, 10 a.m., 2600 Elmwood Drive.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., fire department, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

McDonald Village Council, committee meetings, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Village Council, caucus, 7 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., 308 S. Main St.

Springfield Township trustees, meeting with county prosecutors regarding emergency repairs, 10 a.m., 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., 99 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4:30 p.m., conference room A, first floor, Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Warren school board, 5:30 p.m., Harriet T. Upton room, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

