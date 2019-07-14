POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

July 6

Identity fraud: A Struthers Road woman learned that her personal information had been compromised.

July 8

Vandalism: Miscellaneous dinner plates and silverware were damaged at The Inn at Poland Way, 6501 Poland Way.

BOARDMAN

July 5

Criminal damaging: A man noticed a bullet had been fired through a window to his Newport Drive residence. The projectile was found nearby.

Misuse of a credit card: A Boardman man told police that after his wife’s purse had been stolen at a Market Street restaurant, a credit card was used fraudulently at a township big-box electronics store.

Menacing: The owner of a Market Street day care business alleged a former employee has made harassing and threatening calls.

Theft: A boy and a girl, both 17 and of Boardman, were accused of stealing about $16 worth of condoms from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Ashley M. Reynolds, 29, of Kenmore Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after authorities alleged she stole from Walmart 16 food items valued at $99 by self-scanning only the cheaper merchandise she had bought.

Criminal mischief: Someone left ruts and tire marks on portions of a lawn at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 280 Millcreek Drive, which resulted in about $500 worth of damage.

Menacing: A woman told officers her former boyfriend refused to leave her Devonshire Drive home, and that he made more than 50 calls and sent more than 300 emails in an effort to rekindle their relationship.

Theft: Columbiana police exchanged custody of Dwaune O. Riggins, 23, with township authorities. Riggins, of North Osborn Avenue, Youngstown, faced a felony-theft charge after a March 28 situation in which a Reta Lane man alleged his caretaker took $160 and a vape pen from him.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Poland Village authorities relinquished custody to Boardman police of Rashida Benning, 42, of Harbor Street, New Castle, Pa., who was wanted on a warrant charging unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Late last month, an employee with Hertz Rent-a-Car, 7735 Market St., reported a woman had rented but never returned a 2016 Mazda rental car by the due date.

Theft: The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Austintown handed to Boardman police Robert C. Swan, 53, of Akron, who was wanted on a felony-theft charge after four security cameras, two laptop computers, two 22-inch computer screens and $150 worth of men’s clothing were stolen Jan. 24 from Walmart.

July 6

Arrest: After answering a call pertaining to someone passed out in a car in the 4000 block of South Avenue, officers arrested Albert D. Jones Jr., 26, of South Avenue, Boardman. He was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant.

Fraud: A Red Tail Hawk Drive woman told officers she received neither $1,400 for a digital camera she had sold on eBay nor a $350 customs fee.

Domestic violence: Amber L. Jones of Island Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after her mother and stepfather alleged that in a fit of rage, Jones, 33, struck her stepfather’s face, leaving a minor injury to his lip, after they informed Jones she would need to find other living arrangements.

Theft: Someone likely gained access to a tent area at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 550 Boardman-Poland Road, and took a $1,000 gas-powered generator.

Theft: Joseph M. Lewis, 39, of Davis Street, Girard, was charged with stealing a $9 can opener from Walmart, then returning it in a fraudulent manner for a store gift card.

July 7

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail in Warren to pick up Christopher M. Minadeo, 34, of Lightner Place, Boardman, who faced an inducing-panic charge, related to a situation April 25 in which authorities reportedly found an unresponsive man in a vehicle at a South Avenue restaurant after a likely drug overdose. The man was given a dose of naloxone and taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, the original report said.

Theft: A man reportedly fled in a gold Pontiac after having stolen $73 worth of clothing from Walmart.

Theft: A man discovered credit cards, cash and gift cards missing from his wallet in a locker at a McClurg Road business.

Arrest: A traffic stop near Thalia and Lemoyne avenues resulted in the arrest of Jerry L. Brown, 53, after authorities ascertained Brown, of Thalia, Boardman, was wanted on a Geauga County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging contempt of court.

Domestic violence: William L.M. Boylen, 28, of Glendale Avenue, Boardman, surrendered on a domestic-violence warrant after his brother, who was at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, alleged Boylen shoved then punched him several times in the right eye after the victim had accidentally scratched a skillet of Boylen’s with a fork.

July 8

Arrest: Authorities picked up Tiffany M. Rabquer, 29, at her Green Bay Drive home after determining the Boardman woman was wanted on two warrants, one each accusing her of failing to appear in Boardman and Austintown area courts.

Aggravated menacing: A North Cadillac Drive man alleged a soon-to-be former employee of his became enraged and made threats when the accuser offered to give the worker a drug-test kit.

Employee theft: Shawntil R. Williams of St. Louis Avenue, Youngstown, faced two theft counts after a loss-prevention official alleged Williams, 46, took a total of $497 worth of clothing and other merchandise on two occasions while working for the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall. Williams admitted having stolen the items, a report indicated.

Theft: Police at Boardman Area Court on Market Street booked Jose L. Lopez, 36, of Byron Street, Youngstown, who was accused of stealing three sets of fragrance worth $133 March 18 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft by deception: A Shields Road man told police that after being unable to access his online account, he called what he thought was a customer-service number and was told two people had hacked into the account, and that it would cost $1,000 to remedy the problem, followed by a $100 refund via a Google gift card he supposedly would receive. The accuser was tricked into buying $900 worth of cards at a township discount store before learning it was a scam.

Theft: A New Castle woman noticed her $500 iPhone missing while she patronized a South Avenue big-box store.

Employee theft: Camryn C. Scott, 19, of Chatham Lane, Youngstown, was charged after a loss-prevention official with a Get Go gas station, 133 Boardman-Poland Road, noticed money missing. While reviewing surveillance footage, he saw Scott removing the cash from a register and placing it into her back pocket, the official alleged.

July 9

Burglary: To a residence in the 7800 block of Glenwood Avenue via a rear door. Stolen was about $1,570 worth of jewelry.

Theft: Tina M. Raver, 33, of Gordon Avenue, Campbell, surrendered on a theft charge after $138 worth of merchandise was stolen June 30 from Kohl’s.

Theft: A resident at Greenbriar Center, a long-term care facility at 8064 South Ave., reported $160 had been removed from a night stand in her room.

Drug paraphernalia: Authorities booked Jessica L. Price, 37, of South Roanoke Avenue, Austintown, on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, related to an overdose April 8 at a Sylvia Lane residence, where Price was reportedly found on the driveway face up. Also discovered was a wad of cotton with suspected heroin and a spoon likely for drug use, police alleged.

Theft: Officers at Boardman Area Court booked Travis L. Butterfield, 33, on a theft count. Butterfield, of Gordon Avenue, Campbell, was accused of stealing from Kohl’s $138 worth of mostly clothing late last month.

Theft: A Struthers man discovered 183 prescription pills valued at $1,085 missing from his car while he was in the 7000 block of Tiffany Boulevard.

Drugs: After serving a search warrant at a Clifton Drive home, authorities charged John S. Probst IV, 36, of that address, with one felony count of illegal processing of drug documents as well as one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and obstructing official business after alleging the Boardman man used a ream of paper and a computer to create a fake prescription. Probst also locked himself in a restroom and refused several times to come out, a report showed.

Possible trespassing: A Windsor Road man said he believed a group of juveniles had broken into his vehicle, though police were unable to find anyone in the vicinity.

Theft: Ciearra M.D. Grubbs of Pasadena Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after authorities alleged that while in Walmart, Grubbs, 30, intentionally failed to self-scan $191 worth of property that included a shower curtain.

July 10

Theft: A Forest Park Drive woman saw that a credit card, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and her purse were missing from her vehicle.

Theft: A Detroit man reported a guitar stolen from his car while he visited a family member’s Erskine Avenue residence.

Theft/criminal damaging: A Bessemer, Pa., woman at a U.S. Route 224 gym reported someone had forcibly entered her locker and removed her purse.

Robbery: An employee with Subway, 5205 Market St., told authorities a man in his 20s wearing jeans, a dark shirt with a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem, a baseball cap and a purple bandana covering his face had a knife and demanded money before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount.

July 11

Assault: A South Schenley Avenue man told officers he had been hit in the face as he chased and tried to grab a man the accuser thought was breaking into his apartment.