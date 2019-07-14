PSU garden tour is July 21

Staff report

PULASKI, PA.

The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are hosting the fourth-annual garden tour from noon to 5 p.m. next Sunday.

Five area Lawrence County gardens can be toured at participants’ own pace. Master gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions.

The Thompson garden is located in Pulaski and includes a display of daylilies among other flowers. Just up the road is the Emig Garden, which displays a low-maintenance garden. The third garden is owed by Carlyle Janiel. He will demonstrate a unique style of gardening.

The fourth garden is the Flak residence. This garden features many perennials, annuals and outside decorations for added color. There will be transformation photos displayed so participants can see what can be accomplished in a small area. Lastly, the Heasley garden showcases a simple way of gardening, mostly done with annuals in decorative pots with river rock.

Each garden will provide an opportunity to view different styles of gardens, a chance to talk to the creators of these gardens, get their input and talk to master gardeners.

Cost is $10. Registration is encouraged. Register online at extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or by calling 877-345-0691.

Walk-ins are welcome the day of the tour at any location, however, walk-ins are encouraged to register at the first garden, the Thompson garden, at 1635 Marr Road. Participants will receive garden-location information upon registering. Call the Penn State Extension office at 724-654-8370 with questions.