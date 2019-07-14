ODOT

Road work

The Ohio Department of Transportation has these projects slated for Mahoning County:

Ellsworth: Beginning Monday, U.S. Route 224 between South Duck Creek and South Bailey roads will be closed for a culvert replacement through Friday. The detour will be state Route 45 to state Route 165 to state Route 534. This $250,000 project is scheduled to be completed by October. Also, Route 224 just west of Bailey Road has various daily lane restrictions for ditch elimination.

Youngstown: Beginning Monday, the ramp from Belle Vista Avenue to Interstate 680 northbound will be closed through mid-October for bridge repairs. The detour will be Belle Vista to Salt Springs Road to North Meridian Road to I-680. The $9.7 million bridge repair project is scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

Green, Boardman and Canfield: Beginning July 22 until further notice, these routes will have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing – U.S. Route 62 between the Columbiana County line and state Route 446 and state Route 630 between state Route 170 and the Pennsylvania state line. The $2.5 million project is scheduled to be completed by late September.