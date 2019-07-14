New German exhibition explores Rembrandt’s career

DRESDEN, Germany

About 100 works spanning Rembrandt’s career have gone on show in the German city of Dresden in an exhibition marking the 350th anniversary of the Dutch artist’s death.

The exhibition at the Kupferstich-Kabinett museum in Dresden runs through Sept. 15. As well as works by Rembrandt van Rijn himself, it features another 50 etchings and drawings by contemporaries and later artists who were inspired by him.

The show, titled “Rembrandt’s Mark,” draws on the extensive Rembrandt collection of the Kupferstich-Kabinett along with loans from elsewhere.

Detroit museum to host exhibit on baseball

DETROIT

The Detroit Institute of Arts is back with another baseball exhibition that includes collectibles, art and items commemorating two championship teams in the Motor City.

“Play Ball! Transforming the Game, 1876-2019” allows visitors to explore the history of baseball. It’s the second round of the “Play Ball!” exhibition series and is scheduled to be on view through Sept. 15.

This year’s exhibit celebrates the championships of the 1887 Detroit Wolverines and the 1984 Detroit Tigers. The first round of the exhibit was on display last year.

The exhibit also traces the evolution of baseball cards from vending machine and candy cards of the 1920s through the cards of the mid-century to the present. Other highlights include William Morris Hunt’s 1877 painting, “The Ball Players,” from the museum’s permanent collection.

Nev. officials launch Trip to Strip ride-sharing app

LAS VEGAS

Officials in Las Vegas are celebrating the launch of its new ride-sharing service to compete against Uber and Lyft.

The Las Vegas Review reported the Regional Transportation Commission commemorated the launch of the Trip to Strip app at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Trip to Strip operates with Ford vans that fit up to 11 passengers and feature a limousine-style interior with leather seats, free Wi-Fi access and space for luggage.

Regional Transportation Commission spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said Trip to Strip does not raise its prices during busy times unlike ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Commission CEO Tina Quigley said the commission will determine whether the service can be extended beyond the Strip based on areas of popular commute.

7-foot eyeball comes to Children’s Museum of Illinois

DECATUR, Ill.

For those kids looking to step inside a 7-foot eyeball, the Children’s Museum of Illinois is the place to go.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reported the display called “Peek Inside” allows visitors to see the eye from the inside out.

The exhibit is the idea of Dr. John Lee, an ophthalmologist. He designed it hoping that if people know more about the eye and eye diseases they’ll be better equipped to spot those diseases in time to protect their sight.

The giant eyeball is largely the work of welding students at Richland Community College, who built a metal frame, then added 4,000 small squares of Styrofoam, two layers of fiberglass and six coats of paint.

Associated Press