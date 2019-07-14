MVYP mixer

CANFIELD

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will have its July mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kennsington Golf Club, 4171 Westford Place. The mixer will feature networking and appetizers. Entrance for MVYP members will be free and all nonmembers $5.

Contact MVYP at info@mvypclub.com with any questions. Ameritrust Home Mortgage is mixer sponsor.

Re-opening party

STRUTHERS

Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in the city at 500 Youngstown-Poland Road.

There will be a celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature gift-basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.

Open house

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center’s Adult Career Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, is having an open house, featuring its automotive and welding programs, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 23.

There is no set time to arrive. Guests may arrive anytime during the open house to take tours of the auto tech and welding labs, meet instructors and ask financial aid questions. Both labs will be open and active with students. For information, call 330-729-4100.

Ag-LINK program

COLUMBUS

Because of the extreme weather that has taken a devastating toll on parts of Ohio, state Treasurer Robert Sprague has re-opened the application period for the Ag-LINK program.

The application period will remain open until Nov. 15. Farm operators and agribusinesses who previously received loans through Ag-LINK earlier this year may be eligible during this application period if they did not request the $150,000 program limit.

Through this round of applications, farm operators and agribusiness owners based in Ohio can receive a 2 percent interest rate reduction on loans up to $150,000. Those interested in Ag-LINK should contact a participating bank or Farm Credit Service lender to begin the loan application process.

Kid’s Business Fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Junior Achievement will host a Children’s Business Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 in the food court of 20 Federal Place, 20 W. Federal St., for children ages 6 to 17 to sell their products. There is a $10 registration fee to attend.

To prepare for the fair, Junior Achievement will have a workshop for students from K-12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at the Newport Library, 3730 Market St. There is no cost to attend the workshop, and all participants will have the registration fee for the business fair waived. Refreshments will be available.

For information or registration, contact Darla J. Brown-Dunlap at 330-719-0560 or mahogany_iii@yahoo.com, or Loisjean Haynes Paige at 330-720-3310 or paige1243@sbcglobal.net.