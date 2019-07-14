Mother Nature shines on 21st Festival of the Arts

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s 21st annual Summer Festival of the Arts got off to a rousing start Saturday on the tree-shaded campus.

And those who missed their chance Saturday have another opportunity today to enjoy the works of more than 80 local, regional and national artists with the aromas of foods from many countries wafting over the grounds.

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Like Saturday, the weather is predicted to be hot and rain-free, and there are plenty of shady spots to get relief from the heat and benches and tables to sit on and visit, listen to music and view performing and visual arts, including a juried art show.

Desmond Williams, who said he especially liked the music and food, was at the festival with his grandmother, Beulah Armour, and his aunt, Brenda Williams, all of Youngstown.

“I just love Youngstown State and the way it is merging with downtown,” said Brenda, who graduated from the university in 1978 with a business administration degree. Coming to this event brings back a lot of good memories, said Brenda, who has worked for Mercy Health for more than 33 years.

She said she particularly likes the international flavor of the festival and the jewelry and food for sale.

Al DeVincentis of Boardman, a retired Lordstown General Motors employee, and his wife, Judy, a pre-school teacher’s aide, come to the festival every year.

“We love the music and the food, particularly the Indian food, which she said they acquired a taste for at the festival.

The festival shows there is a lot of talent in the area, much of it unique, said Al.

Among the unique talent on display are wooden birds hand-carved from a single piece of wood by Chandra Peterson of North Bloomfield, who said her work is based on an ancient Eastern European folk art called “trench art.”

There are fewer than 20 people in the country who practice this art, said her husband, David Peterson, a highway supervisor for the Trumbull County Engineer Department.

The festival is also a place to run into old friends or make new acquaintances.

Annie Constant of Boardman, who was sitting by herself, said she was included in the conversation by the DeVincentis family.

“I like meeting new people,” said Constant.