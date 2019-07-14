LIMELIGHTS & CAREER PATHS

Kent State University: Daniel E. Palmer, Ph.D., has been appointed as interim dean and chief administrative officer of KSU’s Trumbull Campus, effective July 1. Palmer joined KSU’s Trumbull Campus in 2001 and has served as assistant dean since 2010. He is an associate professor in the department of philosophy. Palmer has served as chairman of the regional campus advisory committee, chairman of the Trumbull Campus faculty council, co-chairman of the Trumbull Campus retention committee and is active in civic groups in the area. Palmer replaces Lance Grahn, who has served as dean of the campus since 2015. Grahn announced his retirement effective July 1.

TRUMBULL COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES: Ashley Handel has been named as director of provider relations. In the new role, Handel will act as the support person to the agencies and direct-care professionals who are providing services to those in the county. Handel has more than 14 years of experience working in the developmental disabilities service field in many different capacities. Most recently, she worked for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities as the Service and Support Administrators Supervisor for the past 2 years. Before her employment in Mahoning County, Handel spent three years doing service coordination/case management work in Pennsylvania.