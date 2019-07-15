Greek Summerfest ends as success

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Great food, music and weather brought the 35th annual St. Nicholas Greek Summerfest to a successful conclusion Sunday at 6 p.m.

“I want to thank the community for its continued support. It is predominantly a community event,” said Socrates Kolitsos, president of the Parish Council.

“The summerfest is the church’s largest fundraiser and also gives us a chance to share our culture and traditions and food,” said Kolitsos.

Kolitsos also thanked the army of church members who make the festival possible.

“Without the ladies who meet every Tuesday throughout the year planning and preparing, we couldn’t do it. They are completely dedicated,” he said.

The co-chairmen of the event, which featured lamb and chicken dinners all four days, fish dinners on Friday and many other Greek dishes and pastries, were Bill Dalembakis and Brett Roberts.

Roberts said he joined the church when he fell in love with an orthodox Greek, Stacey, whom he married 25 years ago.

“I have attended St. Nicholas and worked the festival for 20 years and converted in 2014,” said Roberts.

The chef for the event was Atty. Tom Mikulka.

Kolitsos said St. Nicholas, located at 220 N. Walnut St., which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is already planning for the next 100 years.

“I believe Youngstown and St. Nicholas, which has only 75 active members, will have a resurgence in jobs and population, and we will grow,” said Kolitsos.

“We are planning to expand the building, which was built in 1960, and give it a new entrance and expand the parking lot,” he said.

“I don’t want to lose what it took our forefathers a lot of effort to build,” Kolitsos said.