Greatest Golfer course assignments for 2019 Farmers National 54-hole adult event

The 2019 course rotation has been announced for the Farmers National Bank 54-hole adult tourney on Aug. 16-18.

This is the 10th summer for the event — all 10 years under the leadership of Farmers.

Joey Cilone, Toni Notaro and Dick Marlowe are the defending Open champions for men, women and seniors.

Cost is $150. Information for all events is found on www.vindy.com/golf and in The Vindicator sports section.

Practice rounds are available at all Saturday courses for at their fees. Call each course for availability and pricing. There are no official practice rounds available at The Lake Club due to the volume of players.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANK GREATEST GOLFER OF THE VALLEY 2019 54-HOLE ADULT TOURNEY

FRIDAY, Aug. 16

• Mill Creek South

AM Wave: 8 a.m.-9:30: All Seniors, All Legends, Men’s 7-9

PM Wave: 1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 3-6, 7-9

NOTE - (Men's 7-9 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

• Mill Creek North

AM Wave: 8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open and Ladies, Men’s 10-12 & 13-15 hcap divisions

PM Wave: 1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 10-12 and 16-20 Handicap

(NOTE - Men's 10-12 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

SATURDAY, Aug. 17

Avalon Golf and Country Club — All Seniors — 10:30 a.m.

Trumbull Country Club — Men’s 3-6, All Ladies, All Legends — 10 a.m.

Tippecanoe Country Club — Men's 10-12 — 10 a.m.

Youngstown Country Club — Men's Open, Men’s 13-15 — 10:30 a.m.

Salem Golf Club — Men’s 7-9 & 16-20 — 10:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Aug. 18

GREATEST ADULTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented and hosted by The Lake Club.

Top 90 players from Friday and Saturday compete.

The 2019 Greatest includes a handful of new events while retaining its tradition that touches more than 3,000 golfers per summer.

Play already is under way in the Coors Light Greatest Scramble Championship. Charity scrambles from 24 organizations take place all summer. The winners of those events slug it out in the Coors Light championship on Aug. 12.

Play in the The Wayside Group juniors competition will end next weekend when top players from six qualifier events play the junior championship at Avalon Lakes.

Greatest will add a par 3 shootout under the lights at Tippecanoe Country Club — a short-shot version of the long-drive event that also happens there that same night. The evening is hosted by HBK CPAs and Consultants.

Valley Industrial Trucks and Leppo Rents will light up the No. 9 green for the par-3 event.

The night starts at 6 p.m. with the long-drive, then switches to a par 3 shootout afterward. Par 3 entry is limited only to those players entered into the Farmers 3-day adult tourney.

The complete schedule of Greatest is on vindy.com/golf.

The event is led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage and Covelli Enterprises — going on seven years together in the title positions. Farmers has been with Greatest since its 2010 start.

The Lake Club, Ryan Alternative Staffing, Avalon Lakes and MyLoop continue their support.

Joining Phantom Fireworks as a new event title sponsor are HBK and The Waypoint Group at Morgan Stanley.

Joining them as new faces to Greatest are division sponsors Bearing Service Company, The Upstairs restaurant and Koncrete Dezign.