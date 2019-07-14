COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS
COURTS
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
NEW COMPLAINTS
US Bank NA v. Cathy Joy et al, money.
Drew Van Scoy v. Bryce Walker et al, personal injury.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Ashley Rudloff and Michael Rudloff.
Patrick Wern and Lisa Wern.
Alicia Storey and Larry Storey.
Marlaina Owens and Robert Owens.
Tara Barr and Jestin Barr.
DIVORCES ASKED
Richard Cox, 124 McKinley Ave., Lisbon, v. Dawn Cox, 1854 Shady Lane, Salem.
Gretta Burton, 10785 state Route 45, Lisbon, v. Richie Burton, same address.
Allen Davidson, 9230 state Route 45, Lisbon, v. Bobbi Davidson, 7844 state Route 45, Lisbon.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Heather Patterson v. Jason Patterson.
Connie Vollmar v. Melvin Vollmar.
Terrie Giles v. Ronald Giles.
Faith Chevalier v. Richard Griffin.
Kristie Jackson v. Scott Jackson.
DOCKET
Kent State University v. Christopher Jones, judgment for plaintiff.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
DOCKET
Sam Lamancusa v. Boyd J. Proper Jr. et al, foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Charles H. Goff III et al, foreclosure.
US Bank NA v. Nicholas M. Harvey et al, dismissed.
Annie Basciano v. Michael Neopolitan, dismissed.
Andrew Hashman v. Aaron J. Engster, dismissed.
Mary Brewer v. Michaels Stores Inc. et al, dismissed.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kathryn Russell et al, dismissed.
Midland Funding LLC v. Candice Overton, dismissed.
Joseph Caimona v. More Muscle Cars LLC et al, dismissed.
US Bank NA v. Deena Avalon et al, dismissed (2).
Midland Funding LLC v. William Fisher, dismissed.
State v. Robert C. Jack, sentenced.
State v. Marcus D. Hemmingway, sentenced.
State v. Stanley E. Redd Jr., sentenced.
State v. Austin J. Dunn, sentenced.
Anthony Vigorito v. City of Niles et al, settled.
Marlene Russomano v. Dennis Wolford, settled.
Mary L. Buck v. Macalis Deluxe Super Markets Inc., dismissed.
Pioneer Services v. Joseph Catino, dismissed.
Citimortgage Inc. v. Pamela A. Marlatt et al, dismissed.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Jon W. Blosser v. April M. Blosser.
Donna J. Balentine v. James A. Balentine.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Shawn C. George and Loraine E. George.
Kristie L. Vincent and Damien J. Vincent.
Nicole K. Brewer and Thomas R. Brewer Sr.
Casey Engstrom and Brittany Engstrom.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 10, 2014 midnight
COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS
- January 22, 2017 midnight
COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS
- November 15, 2015 midnight
COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS
- May 12, 2019 midnight
COURTS
- April 12, 2015 midnight
COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.