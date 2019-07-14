Blood Drives


July 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, 1:30 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 1 to 6 p.m.

Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St., 1 to 7 p.m.

Hill, Barth & King LLC, 6603 Summit Drive, Canfield, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

Trumbull County Administration Building, 160 High St. NW, Warren, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Poland Masonic Complex, 7685 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, 1 to 6 p.m.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

