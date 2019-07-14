Beatitude House seeks school supplies

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

As a new school year approaches, the disadvantaged children and young adults served by Beatitude House are in need of supplies. A collection is being taken to meet the need.

The students need traditional school supplies, but also some specific items such as one-inch binders, flash drives, plastic folders, three- and five-subject notebooks, notecards, book covers, pencil boxes, pens, colored pencils, highlighters, red pencils, mechanical pencils, big block erasers, calculators, hand sanitizer, paper towels, sandwich size and large baggies, sanitizing wipes, dry erase markers, wide-rule and college-rule notebooks and loose-leaf paper.

Donations of gift cards for Target and Walmart are also appreciated as they can be used to purchase school clothing, shoes, socks and underwear.

Students range in age from elementary through college and attend various schools.

Anyone interested in donating can bring items to the administrative offices located at 238 Tod Lane (on the campus of St. Edward Parish). Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The donation deadline is Aug. 9.