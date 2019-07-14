Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.
Salem school board, 8 a.m., room 134, high school, 1200 E. State St.
Trumbull County Education Service Center governing board, 8 a.m., conference room A, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 3, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
- July 24, 2016 midnight
Agenda Monday
- June 10, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
- November 22, 2009 midnight
Agenda Monday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.