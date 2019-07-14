Agenda Monday


July 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.

Salem school board, 8 a.m., room 134, high school, 1200 E. State St.

Trumbull County Education Service Center governing board, 8 a.m., conference room A, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

