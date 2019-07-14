METRO DIGEST

100 protest against abortion restrictions in downtown Y’town

YOUNGSTOWN

About 100 people protested restrictive abortion laws in Ohio on Saturday afternoon near the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, men and women attending the rally blasted policies from President Donald Trump and state and local Republicans.

Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill, passed earlier this year in the state Legislature, bans all abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A federal judge earlier this month blocked – at least temporarily – the law from taking effect.

Sponsors of the Stop the Ban rally included Mahoning Young Democrats, League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown, Valley Voices United for Change and Planned Parenthood, among others.

Quaker Steak plans restaurant in Salem

SALEM

A new Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant is planning to open in Salem.

An announcement was made on the company’s Facebook page.

The new franchise will be at the Timberlanes Complex in the lower restaurant on Penn Avenue.

The new Quaker Steak and Lube will be at the space that was formerly Wallaby’s.

Ribbon-cutting set for Canfield business

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Kelly Fertig plan a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for 898 Marketing, 5721 Shields Road.

Along with the latest addition of new clients and team members to 898 Marketing over the past three months, came the need to expand into new office space. The agency will remain in Canfield but move a mile and a half north to occupy two office suites.

The new space offers a fully equipped conference room for 10, waiting area, lounge area, more than 12 individual working areas and a full kitchen.

YSU Young Alumni to get football peek

YOUNGSTOWN

Recent graduates can get a behind-the-scenes look at the Youngstown State University Penguin football program during a Young Alumni Mixer 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 25, in Stambaugh Stadium.

The event, which includes updates on the upcoming season from YSU coaches, is open to YSU graduates in the last 10 years.

Appetizers from Belleria, soft drinks, Penguin City Beer and giveaways will be provided.

Tickets are $10 per person. For info, contact Brittany Defibaugh, Alumni Engagement coordinator, at bldefibaugh@ysu.edu or 330-941-7170, or Andrew Wingard, assistant director of Athletics–Sales & Development, at 330-941-3801 or rtwingard@ysu.edu.

Road closing

SOUTHINGTON

The Trumbull County Engineer announced recently that Herner South Road between Geauga Portage Easterly Road and County Line Turnpike Road will be closed for bridge repair July 22-23.

The recommended detour route is east on County Line Turnpike Road, north on Phalanx Mills Herner Road and west on Geauga Portage Easterly Road.