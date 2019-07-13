Coroners raise new concerns after July overdose death spike
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Ohio coroners are raising new warnings after a spike in drug overdose deaths.
Ten overdose deaths were reported through Wednesday in Montgomery County, which is home to Dayton. That number compares with a total of 18 deaths in all of June.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger says there’s a strong likelihood that street drugs, including cocaine, may be laced with fentanyl or other fatal chemicals.
The coroner serving the Columbus area reported nine overdose deaths in 48 hours between last Saturday and Monday.
Ohio saw a record 4,854 unintentional fatal overdoses in 2017.
