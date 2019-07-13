Church in the park

LIBERTY

New Life Christian Fellowship will have a nondenominational worship service at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 in Church Hill Park on Belmont Avenue. There will be a picnic after worship. The event is free.

Parish Festival

AUSTINTOWN

Holy Apostles Parish will have its annual parish festival, beginning with Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Anne Hall, 4310 Kirk Road. Admission is $5 per person; children under 12 enter for free.

The festival features Happy Hearts Junior Tamburitzan Group, Andre Check on the Hungarian cimbalom, Fred Yasnovsky & Zaps, and the Jack Tady Polka Band. There also will be ethnic and American dishes, a church raffle, bingo, 50/50, a basket raffle, and attractions and games for children. No outside food, drinks or coolers allowed.

Motown service

WARREN

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., will have a Motown service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Following June concert

GIRARD

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will have an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. July 20, featuring the band Following June. The concert is free. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors.

Camp meeting

CONNEAUTVILLE, Pa.

The Peniel Holiness Association Camp Meeting, 21750 state Route 18, will begin with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and continue until July 28. There will be services each day at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and a concert series at 7 p.m. July 21-23.

Each concert will be followed by a preaching service at 7:30 p.m. The evangelists are Rev. John Juneman, Dr. Chris Lohrstofer and the Mark Forester family. Jason and Lora Campbell will teach the children each day at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Teens are invited to stay at camp. The fee is $125. Rooms, tent and trailer spaces are available. Meals will be available in the dining hall.

The snack bar and book room will be open when services are not in session. This camp is interdenominational and open to all. For information, call 1-814-774-8426 or visit www.penielholinesscamp.com.

Gospel fest

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2DE Gospel Fest will take place as part of the Summer Festival of the Arts at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, 201 S. Phelps St., at 6 p.m. Sunday. This year, the headlining performer is James Fortune. Other performers include the Disciples of Praise and the Warren City-Wide Youth Choir. There also will be a ceremony to honor individuals who have positively impacted the Mahoning Valley and a special prayer for the region. Festival tickets start at $10 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the box office on the day of the event.

Summer day camps

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host two summer day camps for children. Lunch and snacks will be provided during both camps.

GROW Camp, for children entering grades kindergarten through fifth, is available for a Thursday or Friday session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 8 or 9. This is a once-a-week gardening and outdoor activity camp which includes planting and tending a garden, swimming and nature activities.

REACH Camp, for youth entering sixth through ninth grade, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 7. There will be service opportunities, playing games, swimming and various forms of art available.

For information or to receive a brochure, call 724-964-8886.

Study group

LIBERTY

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Road, will offer a new study group “OM-Ongoing Metaphysics” at 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. The group’s facilitator is Roger Dale Juntunen. The class is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-539-0122 or email info@unitycentre.com.

Outdoor service

ANDOVER

Andover United Methodist Church will host the Drive-In Outdoor Service, a casual interdenominational worship service, at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday through Sept. 1 at Wildwood Acres Campground, 6091 Marvin Road.

The service reaches out to tourists, campers and all people interested in worshiping in nature.

Special music will be provided by the Golden Street Singers on Aug. 11 and Dan Shall on Aug. 25.

Vacation Bible School

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have VBS from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, for children 5 through 10. The theme this year is “Roar.” The registration deadline has passed. For information, call Sister Elisa at 330-747-6080.

HUBBARD: Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will have VBS from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday for children in grades kindergarten through six. To register, call 330-534-0084 or visit vbspro.events/p/chestnutridgecog2019. T-shirts will be $5 each while supplies last.

NEW MIDDLETOWN: Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., will have VBS from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for children ages 3-12. The theme this year is “To Mars and Beyond.” The program is free and open to the public.

BOARDMAN: Evergreen Church, 7668 Glenwood Ave., will have VBS from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 22-25, for children ages 6-10. The theme this year is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Register by Friday by visiting www.evergreenadventists.org.

YOUNGSTOWN: Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Drive, will have VBS from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 22 through Aug. 2, for children ages 4 to 17. The theme this year is “Super Training University with Jesus.” Register in person, either at church services or the first day of VBS.

BOARDMAN: First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Ave., will have VBS from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 to Aug. 2, for children from age 4 through grade 6. The theme this year is “To Mars and Beyond.” Register by calling 330-758-9753 or in person at the door.

Adult Bible School

WARREN

Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St., will have VBS for adults from noon to 2 on Tuesdays and Fridays through July 26. There is a one-time fee of $5, which includes lunch each day. Call the church office at 330-372-1676 to register.

Kids Kupboard

WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will have a re-sale event featuring children’s items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 in the gymnasium. The parish Relay for Life team will host. Table rental is available to sell gently used kids’ items. You set up your space and keep all profits.

Lunch items and baked goods will be sold, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. For information or registration, call 330-372-2215.

Church picnic

NORTH LIMA

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will have a picnic at noon Aug. 4. The event will feature a hymn sing, badminton, giant Jenga, croquet and other lawn games, a dress-up photo-op, a basket raffle and a silent auction. Bring a side dish and/or dessert. A sign-up sheet will be posted in the church.

Special guest lecture

YOUNGSTOWN

Great Conjunction Spiritual Center will host an evening with Victoria Price, daughter of the late actor Vincent Price, at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Boardman Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave. Price will discuss the life and career of her father as well as details of her own spiritual journey. Copies of her book, “The Way of Being Lost,” as well as her biography of Vincent Price will be available for purchase and signing. Tickets are $20 at www.greatconjunction.org, or $25 at the door. Seating is limited. Call 330-328-2308 for information.

Interfaith picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

Congregation Rodef Sholom will host an interfaith community picnic in Wick Park on the North Side at 6 p.m. Aug. 22. To attend, RSVP to the office at 330-744-5001 by Aug. 19.

Women’s retreat

BUTLER, Pa.

Mount Chestnut Retreat Center, 177 North Road, will host the GodQuest Christian Women’s Silent Retreat Sept. 13-15. The program offers solitude and silence for praying, journaling, Scripture, nature and quiet reflection. The cost is $145, which includes a private room and meals. To register or for information, visit www.godquest.com, call 315-549-3016 or email info@godquest.com.

Assumption pilgrimage

NORTH JACKSON

Our Lady of Lebanon Basilica and National Shrine, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, will host the 54th annual Assumption Pilgrimage on Aug. 13-15. The event includes daily liturgies, confessions, candlelit processions, youth activities and more, presented by Bishop George V. Murry, Archbishop William C. Skurla, Bishop A. Elias Zaidan and Bishop Gregory J. Mansour. For information and the daily schedule, visit www.ourladyoflebanonshrine.com or call 330-538-3351.

100th anniversary

CAMPBELL

St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary with Mass at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. A reception and dinner will follow at the Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave. Tickets for the reception will be $35 per person. For information or reservations, call Mariann at 330-755-1979 or 330-720-8839.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Wednesday at 5 p.m.