BIRTHS


July 13, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Oksana Wajda, Youngstown, girl, July 11.

Brett and Cody Stoll, Canfield, girl, July 11.

Daniel and Nicole Richard, Youngstown, boy, July 11.

Scott and Simone Froelich, Youngstown, girl, July 11.

Sean and Jessica Gaul, New Waterford, boy, July 11.

Ritchie and Melinda Ketchum, Lisbon, boy, July 11.

Jason and Lauren Cottrill, Canfield, girl, July 11.

Davion and Malory Cuff, East Palestine, boy, July 11.

Sylvia Thomas and Ronnell Allen, Youngstown, boy, July 11.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Brent and Rachel Gamlin, Warren, girl, July 10.

Jessica Rogozan and Michael Spelich, Niles, twins, boy and girl, July 11.

