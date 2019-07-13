BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Oksana Wajda, Youngstown, girl, July 11.
Brett and Cody Stoll, Canfield, girl, July 11.
Daniel and Nicole Richard, Youngstown, boy, July 11.
Scott and Simone Froelich, Youngstown, girl, July 11.
Sean and Jessica Gaul, New Waterford, boy, July 11.
Ritchie and Melinda Ketchum, Lisbon, boy, July 11.
Jason and Lauren Cottrill, Canfield, girl, July 11.
Davion and Malory Cuff, East Palestine, boy, July 11.
Sylvia Thomas and Ronnell Allen, Youngstown, boy, July 11.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Brent and Rachel Gamlin, Warren, girl, July 10.
Jessica Rogozan and Michael Spelich, Niles, twins, boy and girl, July 11.
