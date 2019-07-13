Arrested on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN

Police working the city’s first curfew sweep of the year Thursday arrested a man on a gun charge about 11:20 p.m. in front of a home in the 500 block of Miller Street.

Demetrius Harris, 19, of Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. He will be arraigned on the charges in a hearing next week in municipal court.

Officers saw Harris in front of the South Side home, and he tried to hide part of his body from officers like he had a gun, reports said. Police searched him and found a loaded.40-caliber handgun and ammunition in his pockets.

Harris also tried to run from police but they stopped him, reports said.

Arrested in sex stings

COLUMBUS

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the apprehension of 49 people accused of sex crimes, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Officers arrested 21 people accused of soliciting prostitutes during “Operation Homerun,” a joint sting operation during this week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities, coordinated by the AG’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission and human-trafficking task forces from central Ohio and the Mahoning Valley.

“I’d like to thank Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene for his team’s service on the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force,” said Dave Yost, Ohio’s attorney general. “This operation would not have been possible without his support.

“Operation Triple Play,” another joint sting targeting those charged with seeking sex with minors, led to the arrests of 28 people, two of whom are from Youngstown: 29-year-old Anthony Gentry and 36-year-old Steven Prest.

Memorial bike run

YOUNGSTOWN

The inaugural memorial bike run for Richard (Rick) Guerrieri, who died of lung cancer on Nov. 13, 2018, will take place Sunday at East Side Civics on Midlothian Boulevard, a longtime Guerrieri-owned establishment. Sign-ups begin at 10 a.m., and motorcycles will start the run at noon.

All proceeds will be donated to Hospice of the Valley in Boardman. There are events for nonriders, including live bands, breakfast and dinner food, a bake sale and games and activities. Prizes for the auction include a 50-inch flat screen TV and $300 gift cards from Nobility Tattoo and Austintown Precision Welding.

Poland road repaving

POLAND

The township kicked off its road repaving project this week.

A schedule of the roads to be repaved can be found on the township’s website, https://polandtownship.com. Click on the paving schedule link. The project is the result of a $4.5 million bond issue voters approved in November.

Trumbull Mobile Meals seeks delivery drivers

WARREN

Trumbull Mobile Meals has a crucial need for drivers to deliver meals to those in need in Trumbull County, according to a news release.

There is an urgent need for Lordstown, Southington and Warren route drivers, but all areas of the county can use help.

There is a large segment of the community that uses wheelchairs, walkers and canes, are too ill to prepare a meal, or do not have the resources to drive to a congregate meal site or food-distribution center.

To volunteer, call Terri at TMM at 330-394-2538.

Tenants council to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Tenants Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the main branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 305 Wick Ave. Speakers from Mercy Health and Community Legal Aid will speak on the topic, “Is Your Home Poisoning Your Child?” This meeting is free. For information, visit the YTC Facebook page.

Home Savings donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings Bank recently donated a check for $5,000 to Antonine Sisters Adult Day Care. These funds will be used for the purchase of a 12-passenger minibus to transport clients.

Closed for tree removal

KINSMAN

The Trumbull County Engineer announced that Delin Thomas Road between state Route 5 and Kinsman Nickerson Road will be closed for tree removal between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The recommended detour route is west on Kinsman Nickerson Road, north on state Route 7 and east on state Route 5.

Ryan campaign has raised $895,000

YOUNGSTOWN

Tim Ryan for America, representing the presidential campaign of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan D-13th, of Howland, revealed that Ryan’s presidential campaign has raised $895,000 through more than 13,000 individual donors.

The announcement was made after a Federal Elections Commission filing.