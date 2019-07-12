Woman indicted in home fire

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday indicted a Sebring woman accused of purposefully setting fire to her home.

Dusty Michelle Diocontonas, 31, of West Maryland Avenue, faces a felony count of aggravated arson in the May 30 incident. The woman told police she set a candle on fire and left it on the couch before going to work, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The grand jury also indicted Joshua Ervin Galloway, 22, of Silver Oak Drive, Columbus, on felony counts of making a terroristic threat, disrupting public services and inducing panic. Galloway is accused of causing an evacuation of a public place July 2 in Mahoning County by falsely threatening an impending fire, explosion or other catastrophe, according to the indictment.

Also indicted Thursday:

Jimmie Pearce, 50, last-known address Ravenwood Avenue, failure to verify address.

Karl Wright, 41, South Garland Avenue, failure to register, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maximino Acosta Jr., 25, Wilmette Lane, grand theft and passing bad checks.

James Mclalin III, 39, Bentley Street, Hubbard, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Brian Clarence Lennill Underwood, 34, Winona Drive, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs.

Reece Taylor-Witherall, 29, Little Hickory Road, Tionesta, Pa., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of possessing drug-abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Margaret Susan Peterson, 41, Charlton Street, Oil City, Pa., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Tobias Greedy, 23, Donaldson Lane, Tidioute, Pa., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah U. Bloom, 28, Drake Street, Russell, Pa., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keyairrah Murphy, 30, a Mahoning County jail inmate, petty theft and endangering children.

Leonard Henry Bishop Jr., 59, Parkcliffe Avenue, grand theft.

Sessel Pius Lamont Taylor, 41, East Lucius Avenue, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, all with money forfeiture specifications.

Robert M. Bell, 46, a Mahoning County jail inmate, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia – all with money forfeiture specifications – and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.

Scott E. Mackall, 45, North Yorkshire Boulevard, felonious assault.

Marquise Thomas, 24, Republic Avenue, burglary.

Earl Lewis, 36, a Mahoning County jail inmate, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randolph Jeter, 30, Wesley Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Andre M. Ballinger III, 30, a Mahoning County jail inmate, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sharon L. Frenzley, 39, East Judson Avenue, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and a single count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination.

Dale Edmonds, 52, Melrose Avenue, Boardman, domestic violence.

Terry Marks, 55, a Mahoning County jail inmate, domestic violence.