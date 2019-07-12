When will your Poland Township road get paved?
POLAND — The township kicked off its road-repaving project this week.
A schedule of the roads to be repaved can be found on the township’s website, at: https://polandtownship.com and click on the paving schedule link. The project is the result of a $4.5 million bond issue voters approved in November.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 5, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Poland Twp. road paving begins Monday
- July 31, 2011 12:03 a.m.
Work to begin soon on North Lima Road
- August 29, 2007 2 a.m.
Poland village misses out on repaving
- April 19, 2013 12:05 a.m.
Busy suburban roads on Mahoning County’s 2013 paving schedule
- December 29, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Poland township trustees prepare for repaving project
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.