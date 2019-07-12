BREAKING: Bomb threat clears out Youngstown Municipal, Mahoning County courthouses

When will your Poland Township road get paved?


July 12, 2019 at 9:15a.m.

POLAND — The township kicked off its road-repaving project this week.

A schedule of the roads to be repaved can be found on the township’s website, at: https://polandtownship.com and click on the paving schedule link. The project is the result of a $4.5 million bond issue voters approved in November.

