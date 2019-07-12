Trumbull Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers
WARREN — Trumbull Mobile Meals has a crucial need for drivers to deliver meals to those in need in Trumbull County, according to a news release.
There is an urgent need for Lordstown, Southington and Warren route drivers, but all areas of the county can use help.
There is a large segment of the community that use wheelchairs, walkers and canes, are too ill to prepare a meal, or do not have the resources to drive to a congregate meal site or food-distribution center.
To volunteer, call Terri at TMM at 330-394-2538.
