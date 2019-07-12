Trumbull Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers


July 12, 2019 at 11:43a.m.

WARREN — Trumbull Mobile Meals has a crucial need for drivers to deliver meals to those in need in Trumbull County, according to a news release.

There is an urgent need for Lordstown, Southington and Warren route drivers, but all areas of the county can use help.

There is a large segment of the community that use wheelchairs, walkers and canes, are too ill to prepare a meal, or do not have the resources to drive to a congregate meal site or food-distribution center.

To volunteer, call Terri at TMM at 330-394-2538.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900