July 12, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown, clothing and coats only giveaway, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Recipients must bring their own bag.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

