A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

July 3

Theft: A Mock Street man told police a $1,600 vest had been stolen from him.

July 4

Recovered property: A set of car keys and a cellphone were found in the police department’s dispatch room.

July 6

Fraud: A West Liberty Street man found that three unauthorized transactions had been made with his Social Security bank card, two of which occurred in Allentown, Pa., and the third locally. The fraudulent activity was about $320.

LIBERTY

July 5

Arrest: Officers answered a disturbance call at a Motor Inn Drive motel, where they took custody of Shakira L. Henley, 23, of Sandusky. She was wanted on a warrant from Huron County Municipal Court.

Domestic violence: Joseph R. Swogger, 32, of March Avenue, Liberty, was charged with the crime after police received a 911 call in which a woman alleged Swogger had chased her from the residence with a gun.

Possible child endangerment: Several people told officers they saw a child under age 5 alone and wearing no shoes near Mansell Drive and Belmont Avenue, a high-traffic area, before the father arrived and surmised the youngster had left their Hadley Road residence without his or anyone else’s knowledge. The child was safe, and no charges were filed.

Domestic violence: Police charged Eddie R. Boyd, 39, of West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, after his girlfriend, of Monticello Boulevard, alleged that during an argument, Boyd, who also was living at the residence, grabbed her arms and pushed her into a wall, leaving scratch and red marks on both of her forearms.

July 6

Arrest: The Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Belmont Avenue handed Tony L. Sims, 26, to township authorities. Sims, of Whitney Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Liberty warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Vehicle theft: A man discovered a trailer and a boat had been stolen at his Wilson Avenue home.

July 8

Identity theft: A Murray Hill Drive man alleged his estranged wife opened a credit-card account in his name without permission.

Overdose: Officers received a report that a 26-year-old man had overdosed at a behavioral-health facility in the 100 block of Colonial Drive.

Domestic violence: A charge was pending against a Liberty man after a Homestead Road woman alleged that after having returned from work, he punched her three or four times in the face.

July 9

Assault: A nurse with Belmont Pines Hospital, 615 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, told authorities a patient, without provocation, punched her face and jaw areas, then spit in her face. Possible charges were pending.

Arrests: Police were sent to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Antonio M. Mitchell, 23, of Wirt Street, Youngstown, and Jennifer R. McFall, 42, of Dailey Avenue, Youngstown. Both were wanted on township warrants.

Burglary: To a residence in the 200 block of Homestead Road, from which property was taken.

Domestic violence: Eric J. Johnson, 22, of North Gate Drive, Liberty, faced a felony charge after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument related to a friend of hers, Johnson shoved the accuser a few times, causing her to fall over an ottoman, then tried to punch her. The charge was elevated because of a prior conviction, a report indicated.

July 10

Domestic violence: Madison P. Devault of Scott Lane, Girard, was charged after her boyfriend alleged Devault, 20, threw glass jars at him, apparently after having become irate when he inquired about a prescription.

GIRARD

July 5

Drugs: While investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Davis Street, officers wrote a summons charging Donnell Macklin, 27, with drug abuse. Macklin, no address listed, had 2 or 3 grams of suspected raw marijuana in the glove compartment, a report stated.

Theft: A man reported a $200 Kindle device, $60 and a cellphone stolen from his Hazel Street residence before the phone was returned.

Theft: A woman alleged that after having borrowed $30 from her for gasoline, another woman agreed to meet the accuser at a U.S. Route 422 fast-food restaurant to pay her back. The suspect claimed, however, she had only a $100 bill that restaurant employees were unable to break, then persuaded the victim to first give her five $20 bills before driving away.

July 6

Arrest: After pulling him over near East Liberty Street, authorities charged Louis A. Netroe of East Second Street, Girard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Netroe, 44, registered a 0.13 blood-alcohol content, which is greater than Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Assault: A North Highland Avenue man told officers an intoxicated man punched his face during an argument, resulting in swelling under the victim’s left eye.

July 7

Assault: A woman alleged that during a custody situation in the Girard Police Department parking lot, 100 N. Market St., another woman spit on her during an altercation between them.

Drugs: Authorities responded to a possible overdose at a Dravis Street home, where they charged Alexis A. Graziano, 28, of South St. Clair Avenue, Girard, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Found in a vehicle was a rolled-up piece of paper likely for drug use, a report stated.

July 8

Menacing: A North St. Clair Avenue woman told officers a boy yelled a racial slur at her juvenile son from their yard and threatened to shoot up the residence.

Menacing: A Trumbull Avenue man alleged another man threatened to shoot him during an argument regarding the accuser’s former girlfriend.

Harassment: A Lawrence Avenue woman reported that after a recent falling out with certain friends, she received secondhand information that two people might come to her home and beat up her husband.

July 9

Theft: A 12-year-old boy reported a $140 mountain bike stolen from his Lawrence Avenue residence.

Trespassing: A North Highland Avenue woman said two acquaintances with whom she’s had ongoing issues sat in the hallway to her apartment building and waited for her return, even though they had been told to stay off the property.

July 10

Harassment: An East Howard Street man told police someone claiming to represent the FBI said he had committed several crimes and that his arrest was imminent.

Trespassing: Officers issued a criminal-trespassing warning to a woman after another woman reported she had entered the accuser’s Forsythe Avenue home and yelled for another person before leaving in a sport utility vehicle.