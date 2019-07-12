Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation to stop ICE raids

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has introduced new legislation aiming to prevent U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents from arresting immigrants living in the country illegally in safe spaces.

Blumenthal said the legislation's goal is to ensure immigration officers to not go against their own policies.

The Democratic senator's announcement came as a nationwide immigration enforcement operation was expected to start this weekend.

John Mohan, spokesman for ICE in the New England region, said he could not comment on legislation but added the agency's policy does prevent enforcement at safe areas.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, recently signed bills further restricting cooperation between police officials and immigration officers through the TRUST Act.