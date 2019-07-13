Ryan campaign has raised $895,000


July 12, 2019 at 10:14p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Tim Ryan for America, representing the presidential campaign of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan D-13th, of Howland, revealed that Ryan’s presidential campaign has raised $895,000 through more than 13,000 individual donors.

The announcement was made following a Federal Elections Commission filing.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000