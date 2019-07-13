Ryan campaign has raised $895,000
YOUNGSTOWN
Tim Ryan for America, representing the presidential campaign of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan D-13th, of Howland, revealed that Ryan’s presidential campaign has raised $895,000 through more than 13,000 individual donors.
The announcement was made following a Federal Elections Commission filing.
