Richard Guerrieri memorial bike run is Sunday
YOUNGSTOWN — The inaugural memorial bike run for Richard (Rick) Guerrieri, who died of lung cancer on Nov. 13, 2018, is Sunday at East Side Civics on Midlothian Boulevard, a longtime Guerrieri-owned establishment. Sign-ups begin at 10 a.m. and motorcycles will start the run at noon.
All proceeds will be donated to Hospice of the Valley in Boardman. There are events for nonriders, including live bands, breakfast and dinner food, a bake sale and games and activities. Prizes for the auction include a 50-inch flat screen TV and $300 gift cards from Nobility Tattoo and Austintown Precision Welding.
