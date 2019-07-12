BREAKING: Bomb threat clears out Youngstown Municipal, Mahoning County courthouses

Richard Guerrieri memorial bike run is Sunday


July 12, 2019 at 9:10a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The inaugural memorial bike run for Richard (Rick) Guerrieri, who died of lung cancer on Nov. 13, 2018, is Sunday at East Side Civics on Midlothian Boulevard, a longtime Guerrieri-owned establishment. Sign-ups begin at 10 a.m. and motorcycles will start the run at noon.

All proceeds will be donated to Hospice of the Valley in Boardman. There are events for nonriders, including live bands, breakfast and dinner food, a bake sale and games and activities. Prizes for the auction include a 50-inch flat screen TV and $300 gift cards from Nobility Tattoo and Austintown Precision Welding.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900