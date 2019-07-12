Police find loaded gun

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun Wednesday that reports said had a device that allowed the gun to be set for automatic fire.

Marcus Cameron, 21, of East Philadelphia Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Cameron was arrested after a car he was driving was pulled over about 1:10 p.m. at Elm Street and Benita Avenue on the North Side for a traffic violation.

Officers searched the car because they saw Cameron leaning down like he was trying to hide something, reports said.

Sentenced in homicide

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide in the death of a man on New Year’s Eve 2017 was sentenced to 180 days in Mahoning County jail with 130 days suspended.

Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court gave the sentence to Emilio Estrada Benitez, 38, who pleaded no contest Wednesday and was found guilty.

The sentence was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Benitez was not charged until March 20 with the death of Jose Jaurejui, 33, who died of a gunshot wound during a New Year’s Eve party at his Byron Street home on the East Side.

Several people at the party had been drinking and firing guns. A coroner’s report said Benitez told Jaurejui’s wife the shooting was an accident.

Investigating arson case

WARREN

Gasoline was dumped around the outside of a home at 1369 Adelaide Ave. SE and set on fire, resulting in damage to the porch, shrubs and front door early Thursday, Warren police and fire departments said.

The fire, reported at 5:36 a.m. by a passer-by, caused about $500 in damage, but no one was injured. Warren Fire Department extinguished the flames. The occupants escaped before firefighters arrived.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said the fire is being investigated as an arson. There was a strong odor of gasoline coming from the shrubs in front of the home, he said. Fire damage was contained to the shrubs, front door and front porch.

The home’s owner, 51, said he didn’t know who did it.

Arraigned in stabbing

MINERAL RIDGE

Alvinia F. Davis, 47, of Furnace Street, was arraigned Thursday in Niles Municipal Court on a felonious assault charge after police accused her of stabbing a man at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3400 block of state Route 46. Police recovered a knife.

No plea was required during her hearing before Judge Chris Shaker, who set her bond at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing is 9:15 a.m. July 23.

TNP to host workshops

WARREN

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership will have two workshops as part of the Summer GROWing Health and Wellness workshop series.

“Food Safety in the Kitchen” will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 2355 Niles Road SE. “Journaling for Wellness” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Willard Community Garden, 2017 Willard Ave. SE.

Both workshops are free. Both events also will feature raffles for $25 gift cards.

Unity Games scheduled

MONACA, Pa.

The Community College of Beaver County, 1 Campus Drive, will host the Unity Games from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Students in grades 8-12 are invited to compete in festival-style games with local law-enforcement personnel as team members. For information, visit www.facebook.com/BCCLEC/.