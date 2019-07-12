Ohio confirms first case of measles this year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health today confirmed the state’s first case of measles since 2017.

The unidentified person is a young adult from Stark County who recently traveled to a state with confirmed measles cases, said Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director.

Twenty-eight states, including neighboring states to Ohio, already have measles cases with several having confirmed outbreaks.

Ohio’s last measles outbreak was in 2014 with 382 confirmed cases. Since then, there was one confirmed case in 2015 and one in 2017.

“Vaccinations save lives, period. I urge everyone who can, to get vaccinated,” Dr. Acton said. “Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to prevent serious vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adults, including measles.”

Measles symptoms include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes. The rash usually lasts five to six days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck, and proceeds down the body. Diarrhea and ear infections are common complications of measles. More severe complications may also occur.