Man arrested in Youngstown's first curfew sweep

YOUNGSTOWN — Police working the city's first curfew sweep of the year Thursday arrested a man on a gun charge about 11:20 p.m. in front of a home in the 500 block of Miller Street.

Demetrius Harris, 19, of Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. He is expected to he arraigned in municipal court later today.

Officers saw Harris in front of the South Side home and he tried to hide part of his body from officers like he had a gun, reports said.

Police searched him and found a loaded man.40-caliber handgun and ammunition in his pockets.

Harris also tried to run from police but they stopped him, reports said.