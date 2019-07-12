Home Savings to give ceremonial check to amphitheater Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — Home Savings Bank will present a ceremonial $500,000 check to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre before Saturday evening’s Wine and Jazz Festival concert.
The check will cement Home Savings’ commitment as a founding partner of the $8 million amphitheater, which opened last month.
Home Savings has underwritten a community events series at the new facility that offers discounted or free events.
Saturday’s Wine and Jazz Festival, featuring jazz guitarist Norman Brown, will begin at 7 p.m. The check ceremony will take place on the amphitheater stage at 6:50 p.m. Taking part in the ceremony will be Gary Small, president and CEO of Home Savings; Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management and JAC Live; Councilman Julius Oliver, D-1st; and Derrick McDowell, community engagement coordinator.
After the ceremony, T-shirts will be launched at the audience by the Austintown Fitch High School robotics team.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 5, 2019 6 p.m.
Amphitheater will open June 14 with free event
- April 5, 2019 12:26 p.m.
First events announced for city's amphitheater
- June 12, 2019 6:04 p.m.
$8 million facility seven years in the making
- June 14, 2019 9:28 p.m.
Successful opening night for the Amp
- June 11, 2019 10:03 p.m.
Ceremonial lighting of the Market Street Bridge
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.