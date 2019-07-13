Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint starts soon in Youngstown
CANFIELD
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjuncton with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will conduct a sobriety checkpooint at 2214 Mahoning Ave., starting at 10 p.m. and running to 2 a.m. Saturday.
In addition, officers from participating agencies of the task force will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.
The checkpoint is funded by federal grants and aims to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
The checkpoint and saturation patrols are aimed at aggressively combating alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
Authorities advise motorists to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning to consume alcohol.
