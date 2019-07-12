UPDATE | 'All clear' given for downtown courthouses

YOUNGSTOWN — The municipal courthouse, Mahoning County Courthouse, county administration building, and Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and Courthouse have all been declared cleared of any danger after a bomb scare that began at 9:50 a.m. today.

No bombs or explosive devices were found after all four buildings were searched, however, they are closed for the day.

The all clear was given about 12:30 p.m.

12:50 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning Sheriff Jerry Greene said an unidentified person called in a bomb threat to Austintown dispatchers this morning.

Greene addressed reporters just after 12:30 p.m., when the search of the Mahoning County courthouse appeared to be winding down. Investigators are now searching the Youngstown Municipal Court, Greene said.

Greene said the caller specified four explosive devices had been planted at the county courthouse along with another nearby courthouse. The federal courthouse across the street was also searched, Greene said.

The caller specified the devices would detonate at 12:01 p.m. Nothing happened.

Greene said the FBI has joined the investigation to identify the caller and investigators are following leads.

12:09 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said a caller called I'm a threat to the county courthouse and a "courthouse across the street" but the caller was not specific, so the municipal court and the federal courts were both evacuated as a precaution.

City police Chief Robin Lees said detectives are actively searching for a suspect.

Authorities have closed the county administration building and several streets around the area.

10:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A bomb threat has caused the evacuation of the municipal court.

A children's summer camp was inside for a tour and they are being evacuated to the nearby Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

Also, the Mahoning County Courhouse also has been evacuated and the Youngstown Bomb Squad is on the scene checking out both buildings.

As a precaution, the bomb squad also is searching the Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and Courthouse, across the street from the county courthouse, for any potential threat.