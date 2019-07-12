Blake Shelton concert tickets now on sale

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for the Sept. 21 concert by country music superstar Blake Shelton at Stambaugh Stadium are now on sale.

Prices range from $45 to $139.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office. For group sales of 16 tickets or more, email Joe Cantrell at JCantrell@jacmg.com.

Opening the concert will be Justin Moore and Tyler Farr.