Blake Shelton concert tickets now on sale
YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for the Sept. 21 concert by country music superstar Blake Shelton at Stambaugh Stadium are now on sale.
Prices range from $45 to $139.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office. For group sales of 16 tickets or more, email Joe Cantrell at JCantrell@jacmg.com.
Opening the concert will be Justin Moore and Tyler Farr.
