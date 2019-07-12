BREAKING: Bomb threat clears out Youngstown Municipal, Mahoning County courthouses

Blake Shelton concert tickets now on sale


July 12, 2019 at 10:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for the Sept. 21 concert by country music superstar Blake Shelton at Stambaugh Stadium are now on sale.

Prices range from $45 to $139.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office. For group sales of 16 tickets or more, email Joe Cantrell at JCantrell@jacmg.com.

Opening the concert will be Justin Moore and Tyler Farr.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900