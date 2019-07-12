BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Lensey Hicks and Joshua Clardy, Youngstown, boy, July 10.
Timothy and Kelly Persin, Youngstown, girl, July 10.
Teana Mixon and Ra’Quan Sadler, Youngstown, boy, July 10.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Arielo Davis and Jameel Brown, Warren, girl, July 8.
Zakierra Henderson, Warren, girl, July 8.
Dianne Langston and Jonte Davis, Warren, boy, July 8.
Anthony and Amanda Goett, Warren, girl, July 9.
Rebecca Whitehead and Kyle Maffitt, Warren, boy, July 10.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.