BIRTHS


July 12, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Lensey Hicks and Joshua Clardy, Youngstown, boy, July 10.

Timothy and Kelly Persin, Youngstown, girl, July 10.

Teana Mixon and Ra’Quan Sadler, Youngstown, boy, July 10.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Arielo Davis and Jameel Brown, Warren, girl, July 8.

Zakierra Henderson, Warren, girl, July 8.

Dianne Langston and Jonte Davis, Warren, boy, July 8.

Anthony and Amanda Goett, Warren, girl, July 9.

Rebecca Whitehead and Kyle Maffitt, Warren, boy, July 10.

