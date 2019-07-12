Baird Brothers project

CANFIELD

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods of Canfield is again teaming up with the This Old House brand for its 2019 Idea House program that will make improvements to a 6,000-square-foot-plus Greek Revival house in the historic district of New Canaan, Conn. Last year, Baird Brothers provided all the interior doors, trim and hardwood flooring for two other This Old House projects, including the 2018 Idea House. The Idea House gives people ideas and insights from a concept home that incorporates building materials and design ideas.

Lottery: Ohio racinos’ slots revenue tops $1B

COLUMBUS

State lottery officials say annual gambling revenue from slot machines at Ohio’s seven racinos has topped $1 billion for the first time.

The Ohio Lottery Commission recently reported that revenue from the video lottery terminals at racinos for fiscal year 2019, which ended in June, reached $1,058,638,754.

The statewide revenue from racinos, or horse tracks outfitted with video slot machines, has grown steadily since the first racino launched in 2012.

Dow crosses 27,000 points for first time

NEW YORK

A turbulent day on Wall Street ended in the record books Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above 27,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 index hit another all-time high.

The milestones came on a day when the S&P 500 briefly moved above 3,000 for the second-straight day before an early rally lost some of its momentum. The market lost some ground after an auction of long-term U.S. government bonds failed to drum up strong demand.

New memorial would honor slain journalists

WASHINGTON

Three U.S. senators want a new memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor journalists killed in the line of duty.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is joining Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on legislation that would establish the memorial. The senators say it would be a privately funded memorial built on federal lands in the nation’s capital.

Collins says the memorial would be a place to remember journalists, photographers and broadcasters who died on the job. She says it would honor those who “sacrificed their lives in the course of providing their fellow citizens with honest and accurate reporting.”

The senators say about $300,000 has been raised to launch the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation.

No bones found in Vatican tombs

VATICAN CITY

The tombs of two 19th-century German princesses were pried open at a tiny Holy See cemetery Thursday and turned out to be completely empty, dashing any expectations they held the remains of a teenager who vanished in 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment.

Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance is one of Italy’s most enduring mysteries, and the opening of the tombs at her family’s request was the latest search for possible leads to fail.

