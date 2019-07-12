BREAKING: Bomb threat clears out Youngstown Municipal, Mahoning County courthouses

Attorney wants to hear evidence in Ohio slayings case


July 12, 2019 at 9:20a.m.

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for a man charged with killing his wife and three of her family members says he considers his client to be innocent and wants to hear what evidence police have against him.

Atty. Charles H. Rittgers tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh was interrogated by police for hours while he was still in shock after finding the bodies of his wife, her parents, and an aunt in an apartment home in southwest Ohio.

West Chester Township police announced last week that Singh had been arrested in Connecticut. He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four “on the ground and bleeding.”

A prosecutor said he’ll take the case to a grand jury.

Singh waived extradition, but remained in a Connecticut jail Thursday.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900