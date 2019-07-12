Charities benefit from doctor’s Summer Bash

Staff report

BOARDMAN

For the second year in a row, local pulmonologist Dr. Manuel Bautista wants to celebrate his birthday with the entire community to benefit local children’s charities.

He has chosen three charities to be the beneficiaries of his Summer Bash event, which will take place from 4 p.m. to close Saturday at Magic Tree Pub and Eatery, 7463 South Ave.

The three charities are The Walnut Grove, Inspiring Minds and the Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown. The charities were chosen because they help children and are small, locally based organizations, Dr. Bautista said.

The event requests a $20 donation to attend. The donation yields party favors, snacks, birthday cake, karaoke, live music, a DJ and more. Local band Bustin’ Loose will play from 8 to 11 p.m.

Dr. Bautista and his staff have recruited multiple event sponsors, including Mercy Health, GBS, Select Specialty Hospital, Vibra Hospital of the Mahoning Valley, Huntington Bank, SSB CPA’s and Lifeline Partners.

General donations can be made out to Piggyback Youngstown and mailed to: Summer Bash, Piggyback Youngstown, P.O. Box 3184, Boardman, 44513. Proceeds will be split among the charities.

The Walnut Grove is a Canfield playground designed to be inclusive of all children, regardless of physical capabilities.

Inspiring Minds takes a multifaceted approach to ensuring children’s success from kindergarten through graduation. It has programs in Warren and Youngstown.

The Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown provides normalcy for children in families battling serious disease.