Youngstown announces curfew sweeps this summer


July 11, 2019 at 10:47a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Guy Burney of the Community Initiative To Reduce Violence had a news conference today to announce a series of curfew sweeps this summer.

Eight sweeps will be conducted throughout the summer with extra officers to enforce the city's curfew, which is 11 p.m. for youth under 18.

The first sweep is tonight but tonight's sweep is the only one that will be announced ahead of time.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900