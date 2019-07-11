Youngstown announces curfew sweeps this summer
YOUNGSTOWN — Police, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Guy Burney of the Community Initiative To Reduce Violence had a news conference today to announce a series of curfew sweeps this summer.
Eight sweeps will be conducted throughout the summer with extra officers to enforce the city's curfew, which is 11 p.m. for youth under 18.
The first sweep is tonight but tonight's sweep is the only one that will be announced ahead of time.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2016 midnight
Curfew sweeps starting for the summer
- June 15, 2018 4:42 p.m.
Youngstown police start summer curfew sweeps
- July 31, 2013 11:08 p.m.
YPD begins curfew sweep tonight
- June 24, 2017 midnight
Curfew sweeps
- February 13, 2007 midnight
Home searches will target juveniles on probation, officials say
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.