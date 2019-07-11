Youngstown announces curfew sweeps this summer

YOUNGSTOWN — Police, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Guy Burney of the Community Initiative To Reduce Violence had a news conference today to announce a series of curfew sweeps this summer.

Eight sweeps will be conducted throughout the summer with extra officers to enforce the city's curfew, which is 11 p.m. for youth under 18.

The first sweep is tonight but tonight's sweep is the only one that will be announced ahead of time.