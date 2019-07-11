Wallace gets 21 years to life for 2017 shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Anthony Donofrio of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today sentenced a man convicted of the Nov. 28, 2017, shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, at a South Avenue bar to 21 years to life in prison.

Johnny Ray Wallace III, 24, was convicted June 28 after his second trial on the charge. His first trial ended in a mistrial because jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Brown's sister read a long statement to the judge before sentencing.

