South Side man jailed on weapons charges
YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun Wednesday reports said had a device that allowed the gun to be set for automatic fire.
Marcus Cameron, 21, of East Philadelphia Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Cameron was arrested after a car he was driving was pulled over about 1:10 p.m. at Elm Street and Benita Avenue on the North Side for a traffic violation.
Officers searched the car because they saw Cameron leaning down like he was trying to hide something, reports said.
