Serena Williams to face Simona Halep in Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams made it look easy in the Wimbledon semifinals. What she really cares about, of course, is what comes next.

That's why she puts in all the work. Why she keeps at it with everything she's already won, everything she's already accomplished.

Williams is once again on the verge of an eighth Wimbledon championship and 24th Grand Slam title, moving into the final at the All England Club with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over an overmatched Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic today.

On Saturday, Williams will take on No. 7-seed Simona Halep of Romania, a 6-1, 6-3 winner over No. 8 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine in the first semifinal under a cloudy sky at Centre Court.

It'll be the 11th final at the All England Club for Williams and the first for Halep, whose only major trophy came at the French Open last year.

"I look forward to it," Williams said.

Why wouldn't she? She owns a 9-1 career record against Halep.

Still, the 37-year-old American also knows that she's been here before: In 2018, her first season back on tour after the birth of her daughter, Olympia, Williams reached the finals at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open but lost both.