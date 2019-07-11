Second Tim Hortons

GIRARD

Tim Hortons announced Wednesday afternoon it plans to open its second Mahoning Valley location at 400 S. State St. in the city later this month. The first location was opened in Liberty earlier this year. Both locations are under the ownership of TH Cleveland, a Beachwood-based Tim Hortons independent area developer. TH Cleveland is looking for “Timbassadors” to spread the word about the new restaurant opening. The Timbassadors will receive a free cup of coffee and special discounts, and whoever best represents the brand will have the chance to win free coffee for a year. To apply for the program, visit thcleveland.com/timbassadors.

Anniversary event

HUBBARD

Extending Grace, a vintage and antique home-decor business at 18 W. Liberty St., is celebrating its three-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday. The store will have a demonstration of how to apply transfers to a dresser at 1 p.m. Saturday, and customers can stop in between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday to create a garden sign for $15.

French Fry Day

Sheetz will celebrate National French Fry Day on Saturday with free french fries to any customers who order through the Sheetz app on that day. This offer will be good for any size of fries at all Sheetz locations.

Federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $58,206 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Planting flowers

CANFIELD

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will plant flowers at the Walnut Grove, an all-inclusive playground at 8800 Columbiana-Canfield Road, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to join the group.

Testing ground for self-driving vehicles

COLUMBUS

Officials in Ohio have opened a $45 million testing ground for self-driving vehicles.

The Transportation Research Center Inc. unveiled its 540-acre SMARTCenter on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art automated and connected testing facility is located in East Liberty, about 40 miles northwest of Columbus.

The SMARTCenter features roads and structures intended to replicate the high-speed intersections, rural roads and urban areas normally encountered by drivers. Officials say the facility is among the most advanced in North America.

Mazda recall

DETROIT

Mazda is recalling more than 262,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. to fix a software problem that could cause the engines to stall unexpectedly. The recall covers certain Mazda6 midsize sedans and CX-5 SUVs from the 2018 and 2019 model years. Also included are Mazda3 small cars from 2019. Dealers will reprogram the software at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start before Aug. 26.

Staff/wire report